Hatchie Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Giving the World Away”
Giving the World Away Due Out April 22 via Secretly Canadian
Feb 15, 2022
Photography by Lissyelle
Hatchie, the dream pop project of Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam, is releasing a new album, Giving the World Away, on April 22 via Secretly Canadian. Now she has shared its second single, title track “Giving the World Away,” via a lyric video for it. Watch it below, followed by Hatchie’s upcoming tour dates.
“‘Giving the World Away’ is about being gentle with yourself in the throes of depression,” says Hatchie in a press release. “We made a simple lyric video with analogue effects to let the lyrics of the song speak for themselves.”
The album includes “This Enchanted,” a new song Hatchie shared in September via a video for it. “This Enchanted” was one of our Songs of the Week and one of our Top 130 Songs of 2021. When Giving the World Away was announced Hatchie shared a new song from it, “Quicksand,” via a video for the single. “Quicksand” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.
“Quicksand” was co-written with Dan Nigro (a GRAMMY-nominated Olivia Rodrigo collaborator) and long-time Hatchie collaborator and guitarist Joe Agius (who also releases music as RINSE).
Giving the World Away is Hatchie’s second full-length album, the follow-up to her acclaimed debut album, Keepsake, which came out via Double Double Whammy.
Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast, Wild Nothing) produced the album, which also features Agius and Beacch House drummer James Barone.
2018’s Sugar & Spice EP and Keepsake both announced Hatchie as one of the most exciting new shoegaze and dream-pop artists in years, but in the press release Pilbeam says she’s expanded her palette with the new album. “I’m capable of writing more than just nice dream-pop songs, and there’s more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken—there’s a bigger picture than that,” she says. “This album really just feels like the beginning to me, and scratching the surface—and even though it’s my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I’m rebooting from scratch.”
Hatchie is featured on Under the Radar’s 20th anniversary compilation album, Covers of Covers, where she covers HAIM’s “FUBT.”
Read our rave 8.5/10 review of Keepsake here.
Read our 2018 interview with Hatchie on her EP Sugar & Spice.
Read our My Favorite Album interview with Hatchie on Carole King’s Tapestry.
Hatchie North American Tour Dates:
05/04/22 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Record Cafe
05/05/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
05/06/22 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
05/07/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/09/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
05/10/22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
05/12/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe
05/13/22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
05/14/22 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
05/15/22 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club
05/19/22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
05/20/22 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
05/21/22 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
05/23/22 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
05/25/22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
05/26/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Jaguar Sun Shares New Single “Midnight Man” (News) — Jaguar Sun
- modernlove. Shares New Single “Follow You” (News) —
- DC Gore of Little Cub Shares Video for New Single “Nietzsche on the Beach” (News) — DC Gore, Little Cub
- Good Looks Share Video for New Single “Vision Boards” (News) — Good Looks
- Premiere: Resa Saffa Park Shares New Single “Skeletons’ Waltz” (News) — Resa Saffa Park
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.