News

All





Hatchie Shares New Cover of Jennifer Paige’s “Crush” As Part of Secretly Canadian’s SC25 Singles 25th Anniversary Singles Series; Also Hear New Song from Meernaa





Hatchie, the dream pop project of Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam, has shared a new cover of Jennifer Paige’s 1998 hit “Crush.” It is the latest installment in SC25 Singles, Secretly Canadian’s 25th anniversary singles series. The Oakland, CA-based band Meernaa has also shared a new song today, “Bells,” as part of the singles series. Listen to both below.

Proceeds from SC25 Singles go to the non-profit organization New Hope For Families, which helps homeless families in Bloomington, Indiana, where Secretly Canadian is based. The label’s goal is to raise $250,000. Porridge Radio, Stella Donnelly, Beach Fossils, Jim James, Bartees Strange, and others have all taken part in SC25 Singles thus far.

“I’d been thinking of covering ‘Crush’ for a few years before this opportunity arose,” says Hatchie’s Harriette Pilbeam in a press release. “I always thought the lyrics were much more moody than the bright chorus they were paired with, so I wanted to shift the focus. I was super keen to be involved with SC25 when asked. It’s cool to be amongst some great artists doing the same.”

Meernaa’s Carly Bond had this to say about her contribution: “This song was written a little while back. It was the kind of song that just came out without much thought, all feeling. After writing ‘Bells’ I didn’t know what to do with it, it didn’t really seem to fit into the current project I was working on; it felt like it needed its own space. When I was asked to contribute to the compilation and learned about how it was to contribute 100% of the profits to support New Hope for Families, it felt like a beautiful opportunity to gift it freely and with purpose.”

In September Hatchie announced that she had signed to Secretly Canadian and she shared a new song, “This Enchanted,” via a video for it. “This Enchanted” was one of our Songs of the Week. “This Enchanted” was Hatchie’s first single since the 2019 release of her acclaimed debut album, Keepsake, which came out via Double Double Whammy. The song came together in February 2020, while Pilbeam and her romantic partner, and Hatchie guitarist, Joe Agius (who also releases music as RINSE) were writing in Los Angeles and working with producer Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast, Wild Nothing).

Read our rave 8.5/10 review of Keepsake here.

Read our 2018 interview with Hatchie on her EP Sugar & Spice.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Hatchie on Carole King’s Tapestry.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.