Hatchie Shares Video for New Song “Lights On” Giving the World Away Due Out April 22 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Lissyelle



Hatchie, the dream pop project of Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam, is releasing a new album, Giving the World Away, on April 22 via Secretly Canadian. Now she has shared its fourth single, album opener track “Lights On,” via a video for it. Long-time Hatchie collaborator and guitarist Joe Agius (who also releases music as RINSE) directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Hatchie’s upcoming tour dates.

Pilbeam had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Lights On’ was one of the first songs written for this album and set me on a path of writing more honestly and personally than previously. I don’t often write about physical attraction, but wanted to peel back the layers of a certain type of relationship. The video was conceptualized around a blend of our favorite sci-fi influences from the last 30 years relating to the title of the song.”

Giving the World Away includes “This Enchanted,” a new song Hatchie shared in September via a video for it. “This Enchanted” was one of our Songs of the Week and one of our Top 130 Songs of 2021. When Giving the World Away was announced Hatchie shared a new song from it, “Quicksand,” via a video for the single. “Quicksand” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then Hatchie shared its third single, title track “Giving the World Away,” via a lyric video for it. “Giving the World Away” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Giving the World Away is Hatchie’s second full-length album, the follow-up to her acclaimed debut album, Keepsake, which came out via Double Double Whammy.

Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast, Wild Nothing) produced the album, which also features Agius and Beacch House drummer James Barone.

2018’s Sugar & Spice EP and Keepsake both announced Hatchie as one of the most exciting new shoegaze and dream-pop artists in years, but in the press release Pilbeam says she’s expanded her palette with the new album. “I’m capable of writing more than just nice dream-pop songs, and there’s more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken—there’s a bigger picture than that,” she says. “This album really just feels like the beginning to me, and scratching the surface—and even though it’s my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I’m rebooting from scratch.”

Hatchie is featured on Under the Radar’s 20th anniversary compilation album, Covers of Covers, where she covers HAIM’s “FUBT.”

Read our rave 8.5/10 review of Keepsake here.

Read our 2018 interview with Hatchie on her EP Sugar & Spice.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Hatchie on Carole King’s Tapestry.

Hatchie North American Tour Dates:

05/04/22 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Record Cafe

05/05/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

05/06/22 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

05/07/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/09/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/10/22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

05/12/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

05/13/22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

05/14/22 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

05/15/22 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

05/19/22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

05/20/22 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

05/21/22 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

05/23/22 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

05/25/22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

05/26/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

