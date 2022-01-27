 Hater Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Something” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 27th, 2022  
Hater Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Something”

Sincere Due Out May 6 via Fire

Jan 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by David Möller
Swedish quartet Hater have announced the release of a new album, Sincere, which will be out on May 6 via Fire. They have also shared a video for their new single, “Something.” View the Adèle Tornberg-directed video, along with the album’s cover art, below.

The band’s most recent album, Siesta, came out in 2018 via Fire.

