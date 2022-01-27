Hater Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Something”
Sincere Due Out May 6 via Fire
Jan 27, 2022
Photography by David Möller
Swedish quartet Hater have announced the release of a new album, Sincere, which will be out on May 6 via Fire. They have also shared a video for their new single, “Something.” View the Adèle Tornberg-directed video, along with the album’s cover art, below.
The band’s most recent album, Siesta, came out in 2018 via Fire.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Catcher Debuts New Single “Behind A Bleeding Heart” (News) — Catcher
- Tess Parks Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Happy Birthday Forever” (News) — Tess Parks
- After Yang (Review) —
- Lana Del Rey — Reflecting on the 10th Anniversary of “Born to Die” (News) — Lana Del Rey
- Hater Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Something” (News) — Hater
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.