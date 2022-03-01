 Hater Share New Song “Hopes High” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 1st, 2022  
Hater Share New Song “Hopes High”

Sincere Due Out May 6 via Fire

Mar 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by David Möller
Swedish quartet Hater have shared a new song, “Hopes High.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Sincere, which will be out on May 6 via Fire. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album in January, the band shared the song “Something,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

