Hater Share New Song “Hopes High” Sincere Due Out May 6 via Fire

Photography by David Möller



Swedish quartet Hater have shared a new song, “Hopes High.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Sincere, which will be out on May 6 via Fire. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album in January, the band shared the song “Something,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

<a href="https://haterfire.bandcamp.com/album/sincere">Sincere by Hater</a>

