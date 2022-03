News

Hater Share New Song “Hopes High” Sincere Due Out May 6 via Fire

Photography by David Möller



Swedish quartet Hater have shared a new song, “Hopes High.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Sincere, which will be out on May 6 via Fire. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album in January, the band shared the song “Something,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

