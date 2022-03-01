Hater Share New Song “Hopes High”
Sincere Due Out May 6 via Fire
Mar 01, 2022
Photography by David Möller
Swedish quartet Hater have shared a new song, “Hopes High.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Sincere, which will be out on May 6 via Fire. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the new album in January, the band shared the song “Something,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
