Hater Share Video for New Single “Far From a Mind”
Sincere Due Out May 6 via Fire
Swedish quartet Hater have shared a video for their new single, “Far From a Mind.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Sincere, which will be out on May 6 via Fire. View the Jacob Nilssen-directed video below.
Upon announcement of the new album in January, the band shared the song “Something,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Hopes High.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Angel Olsen Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “All the Good Times” (News) — Angel Olsen
- Premiere: Mama’s Broke Shares New Single “Narrow Line” (News) — Mama’s Broke
- Katy J Pearson Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Talk Over Town” (News) — Katy J Pearson
- Everything Everything Share Video for New Song “I Want a Love Like This” (News) — Everything Everything
- Warpaint Share Immersive Video for New Song “Stevie” (News) — Warpaint
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.