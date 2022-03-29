News

All





Hater Share Video for New Single “Far From a Mind” Sincere Due Out May 6 via Fire





Swedish quartet Hater have shared a video for their new single, “Far From a Mind.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Sincere, which will be out on May 6 via Fire. View the Jacob Nilssen-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the new album in January, the band shared the song “Something,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Hopes High.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.