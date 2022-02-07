News

Hatis Noit Shares New Single “Fernweh” From Upcoming Erased Tapes Compilation Music for kō Due Out April 1

Photography by Jérôme Favre



Japanese voice artist Hatis Noit has shared a new single, “Fernweh.” It is the latest release from the upcoming Erased Tapes compilation, Music for kō, which will be out on April 1. Celebrating the label’s 15th anniversary, the compilation features Rival Consoles, Masayoshi Fujita and Daniel Thorne, among others. Listen to “Fernweh” below.

In a press release, “During the third U.K. lockdown in early 2021, I finally challenged myself to self-produce a whole song, which I hadn’t done before. Before, I wanted to focus on just using my voice rather than making music sitting in front of a computer, but the situation of lockdown challenged me to go on this new journey.

“Whilst making the piece, I felt a sense of missing going on physical journeys, and that sense of wonder that comes with traveling. So the song turned out to be a collage of memories of journeys I had so far as well as imaginary journeys I might have in the future. The whole process of making this healed the painful feeling of ‘Fernweh’ for me somehow, and I hope it might have the same effect on others.”

