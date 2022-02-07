 Hatis Noit Shares New Single “Fernweh” From Upcoming Erased Tapes Compilation | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, February 7th, 2022  
Subscribe

Hatis Noit Shares New Single “Fernweh” From Upcoming Erased Tapes Compilation

Music for kō Due Out April 1

Feb 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jérôme Favre
Bookmark and Share


Japanese voice artist Hatis Noit has shared a new single, “Fernweh.” It is the latest release from the upcoming Erased Tapes compilation, Music for kō, which will be out on April 1. Celebrating the label’s 15th anniversary, the compilation features Rival Consoles, Masayoshi Fujita and Daniel Thorne, among others. Listen to “Fernweh” below.

In a press release, “During the third U.K. lockdown in early 2021, I finally challenged myself to self-produce a whole song, which I hadn’t done before. Before, I wanted to focus on just using my voice rather than making music sitting in front of a computer, but the situation of lockdown challenged me to go on this new journey.

“Whilst making the piece, I felt a sense of missing going on physical journeys, and that sense of wonder that comes with traveling. So the song turned out to be a collage of memories of journeys I had so far as well as imaginary journeys I might have in the future. The whole process of making this healed the painful feeling of ‘Fernweh’ for me somehow, and I hope it might have the same effect on others.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent