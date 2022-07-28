News

Hayden Thorpe Announces “Moondust For My Diamond” Deluxe Edition, Shares New Song “Polygod” Moondust For My Diamond - Every Piece of Dust Due Out August 19 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Jack Johnstone



Hayden Thorpe, former singer for British art-rockers Wild Beasts, has announced a deluxe edition of his newest album, Moondust For My Diamond. The reissue, entitled Moondust For My Diamond - Every Piece of Dust, will feature four new songs and four remixes of songs from the original album. Thorpe has shared a video for a new reissue song, “Polygod.” View the Andy Little-directed video below, along with the reissue’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Thorpe states: “Every Piece of Dust brings into the family all of the stray songs that were written alongside Moondust For My Diamond. I think of this release as a Director’s Cut—indulging some of the choices that went unmade up until now. There’s a mini-grief that happens when you finish off and move on from a record—you almost have to say, ‘I’m moving on forever.’ However these songs stave off execution day for some time yet.”

Moondust For My Diamond was released last July via Domino. It features the singles “The Universe Is Always Right,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Parallel Kingdom,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Metafeeling,” which also made a Songs of the Week appearance.

Thorpe’s debut solo album, Diviner, came out in 2019 via Domino.

Read our interview with Hayden Thorpe on Diviner.

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Hayden Thorpe.

Moondust For My Diamond Deluxe Tracklist:

1. Material World

2. The Universe Is Always Right

3. No Such Thing

4. Parallel Kingdom

5. Golden Ratio

6. Metafeeling

7. Hotel November Tango

8. Rational Heartache

9. Spherical Time II

10. Suspended Animation

11. Runaway World

12. Polygod

13. Cast In Silver

14. In The Drift

15. Outside In

16. The Universe Is Always Right (Hinako Omori remix)

17. Parallel Kingdom (Nakhane remix)

18. Golden Ratio (Deep Throat Choir remix)

19. Metafeeling (James Adrian Brown remix)

