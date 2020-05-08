News

Hayden Thorpe (ex-Wild Beasts) and Joe Goddard (Hot Chip) Team Up for “Unknown Song” New Single Out Now via Domino





Hayden Thorpe, formerly the singer for British art-rockers Wild Beasts, and Hot Chip founding member Joe Goddard have teamed up for a new single, “Unknown Song.” It combines Goddard’s dancefloor-ready music with Thorpe’s distinctive vocals, making for an interesting pairing. Listen below.

In a press release Thorpe had this to say about the song: “The lockdown has really made it apparent how music allows us to feel a synchronicity with our fellow beings. In the absence of touch, music is that sensual meeting point.”

Goddard also had this to say: “We are in the midst of a crisis but gaining that new appreciation of dancing together is a small positive that I hope to hold onto after all of this.”

Thorpe released his debut solo album, Diviner, in May 2019 via Domino (stream it here). In September Thorpe shared a brand new song, “Full Beam,” that was recorded during the sessions for Diviner but didn’t make the final tracklist (it was one of our Songs of the Week).

Goddard released a solo album, Electric Lines, in 2017 on his own Greco-Roman label, via Domino. Hot Chip meanwhile released a new album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, in June 2019 via Domino (stream it here and read our positive review of the album here).

Read our interview with Hayden Thorpe on Diviner.

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Hayden Thorpe.

In 2017 Wild Beasts announced their breakup in a typed up statement, signed by the band and posted to Instagram. That was followed by a final EP, Punk Drunk and Trembling, three farewell concerts in February 2018, and a final album, February 2018’s live in the studio release Last Night All My Dreams Came True (which featured new interpretations of songs from across their catalogue).

Read our 2018 interview with Hayden Thorpe about the breakup of Wild Beasts and the band’s legacy.

Read our 2017 interview with Joe Goddard on Electric Lines.

