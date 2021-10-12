News

Hayden Thorpe Shares Video for New Song “Golden Ratio” Moondust For My Diamond Due Out This Friday via Domino





Hayden Thorpe, former singer for British art-rockers Wild Beasts, is releasing a new album, Moondust For My Diamond, this Friday via Domino. Now he has shared its fourth and final pre-release single, “Golden Ratio,” via a charming video featuring a message attached to a red heart-shaped balloon that travels around the English countryside. The song is a horn-backed ode to science. Juliet Klottrup directed the video, which stars Thorpe and Molly Gromadzki but really stars the balloon. The video was filmed in the Lake District (which is Britain’s largest national park), as were other videos for this album. Watch it below

Thorpe had this to say about the new song in a press release: “When I was writing ‘Golden Ratio,’ I landed upon it as a kind of simple devotional song to science. I see music very much as a replication of nature, the shapes and patterns that we perceive in music are found in all kinds of things like flowers and shells. Science and mathematics have allowed us to decipher this hidden order. Writing songs therefore becomes less about summoning from within and more about noticing what’s already there.”

Upon the announcement of Moondust For My Diamond in July, Thorpe shared its lead single “The Universe Is Always Right,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. A month later, he released the song “Parallel Kingdom,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared the album’s third single, “Metafeeling,” which also made a Songs of the Week appearance.

Thorpe’s debut solo album, Diviner, came out in 2019 via Domino.

Read our interview with Hayden Thorpe on Diviner.

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Hayden Thorpe.

Hayden Thorpe Tour Dates:

Oct 15th, 2021 - London, UK @ Chat’s Palace

Nov 6th, 2021 - Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange *

Nov 21st, 2021 – Concert Hall, Reading*

Nov 22nd, 2021 – The Old Market, Brighton*

Nov 23rd, 2021 – Royal Albert Hall, London*

Mar 19th, 2022 – Charlatan, Gent

Mar 20th, 2022 – Turmzimmer, Hamburg

Mar 22nd, 2022 – Boule Noire, Paris

Mar 23rd, 2022 – Melkweg Up, Amsterdam

Mar 25th, 2022 – Baketown, Berlin

Mar 27th, 2022 – Louisana, Bristol

Mar 28th, 2022 – Scala, London

Mar 30th, 2022 - Green Door Store, Brighton

Mar 31st, 2022 – YES Pink Room, Manchester

Apr 1st, 2022 - Rough Trade, Nottingham

Apr 3rd, 2022 – Workman’s Club, Dublin

* w/ Jon Hopkins

