Hayley Williams of Paramore Shares Lyric Video for New Solo Song “My Friend” Plus Watch Her Cover Phoebe Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals” and Check Out Her Appearance on Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast’s Podcast





Hayley Williams, lead vocalist for Paramore, is releasing her debut solo album, Petals For Armor, on May 8 via Atlantic. Now she has shared another song from the album, “My Friend,” via a lyric video. Plus she recently covered Phoebe Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals” and was a guest on BETHLINE, the new podcast from Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast. Listen and watch everything below.

Williams’ Paramore collaborator Taylor York produced Petals For Armor. Previously Williams shared the album’s first single, “Simmer,” via a video for the song (which was an honorable mention on our Songs of the Week list). Then she shared its second single, “Leave It Alone,” also via a video for the track. Then she has shared three more new songs from the album: “Creepin’,” “Sudden Desire,” and “Cinnamon” (the latter via a video). The videos are all interconnected and directed by Warren Fu.

Then Williams shared another song from the album, “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” which featured backing vocals from all three members of boygenius (aka Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers). Then she shared another song from the album, “Over Yet,” via a lyric video that mainly featured Williams taking part in various professional photo shoots.

