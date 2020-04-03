Hayley Williams of Paramore Shares Lyric Video for New Solo Song “Over Yet”
Petals For Armor Due Out May 8 via Atlantic
Hayley Williams, lead vocalist for Paramore, is releasing her debut solo album, Petals For Armor, on May 8 via Atlantic. Now she has shared another song from the album, “Over Yet,” via a lyric video that mainly features Williams taking part in various professional photo shoots. Williams co-directed the video with Lindsey Byrnes. Listen and watch below.
Williams’ Paramore collaborator Taylor York produced Petals For Armor. Previously Williams shared the album’s first single, “Simmer,” via a video for the song (which was an honorable mention on our Songs of the Week list). Then she shared its second single, “Leave It Alone,” also via a video for the track. Then she has shared three more new songs from the album: “Creepin’,” “Sudden Desire,” and “Cinnamon” (the latter via a video). The videos are all interconnected and directed by Warren Fu.
Then Williams shared another song from the album, “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” which featured backing vocals from all three members of boygenius (aka Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers)
