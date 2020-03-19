Hayley Williams of Paramore Shares New Solo Song “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” (Feat. boygenius)
Petals For Armor Due Out May 8 via Atlantic
Mar 19, 2020
Photography by Lindsey Byrnes
Hayley Williams, lead vocalist for Paramore, is releasing her debut solo album, Petals For Armor, on May 8 via Atlantic. Now she has shared another song from the album, “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” which features backing vocals from all three members of boygenius (aka Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers). Listen below.
Williams’ Paramore collaborator Taylor York produced Petals For Armor. Previously Williams shared the album’s first single, “Simmer,” via a video for the song (which was an honorable mention on our Songs of the Week list). Then she shared its second single, “Leave It Alone,” also via a video for the track. Then she has shared three more new songs from the album: “Creepin’,” “Sudden Desire,” and “Cinnamon” (the latter via a video). The videos are all interconnected and directed by Warren Fu.
Boygenius’ self-titled debut EP was released in October 2018 via Matador.
Read our 2019 cover story interview with boygenius.
