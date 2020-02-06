News

Hayley Williams of Paramore Shares Three New Solo Songs, Including the Video for “Cinnamon” Petals For Armor Due Out May 8 via Atlantic; Listen to the First Half of the Album Now Including New Songs “Creepin’” and “Sudden Desire”





Hayley Williams, lead vocalist for Paramore, is releasing her debut solo album, Petals For Armor, on May 8 via Atlantic. Now she has shared three new songs from it: "Cinnamon," "Creepin'," and "Sudden Desire." "Cinnamon" is accompanied by a creepy Warren Fu-directed video for the track. She has also released digitally the first half of Petals For Armor, featuring the three new songs and the two previous singles. Check it all out below.

Williams had this to say about releasing half the album now: "There are a lot of themes covered on the album as a whole and I thought it best to separate some of these themes so that there can be time for everyone to digest some of the songs before we move along to others. It's a way to include people on the journey in the same way that I experienced it."

Williams' Paramore collaborator Taylor York produced Petals For Armor. Previously Williams shared the album's first single, "Simmer," via a video for the song (which was an honorable mention on our Songs of the Week list). Then she shared its second single, "Leave It Alone," also via a video for the track. The videos are all interconnected and directed by Warren Fu, who has also directed two short films that connect the videos together and they are below as well.

