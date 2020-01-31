 Hayley Williams of Paramore Shares Video for New Solo Song "Leave It Alone" | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, January 31st, 2020  
Hayley Williams of Paramore Shares Video for New Solo Song “Leave It Alone”

Petals For Armor Due Out May 8 via Atlantic

Jan 30, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Hayley Williams, lead vocalist for Paramore, is releasing her debut solo album, Petals For Armor, on May 8 via Atlantic. Now she has shared its second single, "Leave It Alone," via a Warren Fu-directed video for the track. Watch it below.

Williams' Paramore collaborator Taylor York produced Petals For Armor. Previously Williams shared the album's first single, "Simmer," via a video for the song (which was an honorable mention on our Songs of the Week list).

