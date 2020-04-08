News

Hazel English Shares New Song “Five and Dime” Wake UP! Due Out April 24 via Polyvinyl/Marathon Artists

Photography by Janell Shirtcliff



Hazel English is set to release her new album, Wake UP!, on April 24 via Polyvinyl/Marathon Artists. Now she has shared another song from the full-length, “Five and Dime.” It has a neo-psychedelia sound with elements of folk instrumentation. Listen below.

English has this to say about “Five and Dime” in a press release: “It’s about the desire for space and independence when feeling stifled in a relationship. I wrote it about a trip I took to Oakland when I just needed to get out of LA for a bit. ‘Five and Dime’ is actually an old slang term for the area code 510 which covers the East Bay, so I thought it would be a fun way to refer to the place that once used to be my home, while also invoking a sense of nostalgia for a time when a phrase like five and dime was very common.”

Wake UP! was produced by Justin Raisen in LA and Ben H. Allen in Atlanta. Throughout the songs, English confronts capitalism, power struggles, and the dynamics of relationships, and she hopes to grab the listener’s attention, making them want to take control of their own lives. “Sometimes I feel like we’re just sleepwalking through our lives,” says English in the press release about the album’s title and themes.

