HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails Collaborate On New Song “ISN’T EVERYONE” New Single Out Now via Loma Vista Recordings





A collaboration that has been a long time in the making is finally here: HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails have worked together on a new single titled “ISN’T EVERYONE,” produced by the two artists and mixed by Atticus Ross. Check out the song below. Above is the cover art.

HEALTH speaks highly of the exciting collaboration in a press release: “It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it.”

This new single is HEALTH’s first project since their 2020 LP DISCO4 :: PART I which featured an array of artists collaborations based in Los Angeles, like 100 gecs, Soccer Mommy, and more. Their previous release was their 2019 album VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR which was featured as a video game soundtrack for “Grand Theft Auto Online: Arena War Official Soundtrack”.

