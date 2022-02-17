News

HEALTH Announce New Album, Share New Lamb of God Collaboration “COLD BLOOD” DISCO4 :: PART II Due Out April 8 via Loma Vista

Photography by Daniel Roland Tierney



HEALTH have announced the release of a new album, DISCO4 :: PART II, which will be out on April 8 via Loma Vista. They have also shared a new song from the album, a collaboration with Lamb of God titled “COLD BLOOD.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The band previously shared the album tracks “ISN’T EVERYONE” featuring Nine Inch Nails and “DEAD FLOWERS” featuring Poppy.

DISCO4 :: PART II Tracklist:

1. HEALTH x Poppy - DEAD FLOWERS

2. HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails - ISN’T EVERYONE

3. HEALTH x Ada Rook x PlayThatBoiZay - MURDER DEATH KILL

4. HEALTH x Maenad Veyl - IDENTITY

5. HEALTH x Lamb of God - COLD BLOOD

6. HEALTH x The Body - AD 1000

7. HEALTH x Backxwash x HO99O9 - PAGAN-ICONZ

8. HEALTH x Street Sects - THE JOY OF SECT

9. HEALTH x EKKSTACY - STILL BREATHING

10. HEALTH x The Neighbourhood - NO ESCAPE

11. HEALTH x Perturbator - EXCESS

12. HEALTH - THESE DAYS 2.0.2.1.

