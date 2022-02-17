 HEALTH Announce New Album, Share New Lamb of God Collaboration “COLD BLOOD” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 17th, 2022  
HEALTH Announce New Album, Share New Lamb of God Collaboration “COLD BLOOD”

DISCO4 :: PART II Due Out April 8 via Loma Vista

Feb 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Daniel Roland Tierney
HEALTH have announced the release of a new album, DISCO4 :: PART II, which will be out on April 8 via Loma Vista. They have also shared a new song from the album, a collaboration with Lamb of God titled “COLD BLOOD.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The band previously shared the album tracks “ISN’T EVERYONE” featuring Nine Inch Nails and “DEAD FLOWERS” featuring Poppy.

DISCO4 :: PART II Tracklist:

1. HEALTH x Poppy - DEAD FLOWERS
2. HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails - ISN’T EVERYONE
3. HEALTH x Ada Rook x PlayThatBoiZay - MURDER DEATH KILL
4. HEALTH x Maenad Veyl - IDENTITY
5. HEALTH x Lamb of God - COLD BLOOD
6. HEALTH x The Body - AD 1000
7. HEALTH x Backxwash x HO99O9 - PAGAN-ICONZ
8. HEALTH x Street Sects - THE JOY OF SECT
9. HEALTH x EKKSTACY - STILL BREATHING
10. HEALTH x The Neighbourhood - NO ESCAPE
11. HEALTH x Perturbator - EXCESS
12. HEALTH - THESE DAYS 2.0.2.1.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

