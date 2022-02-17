HEALTH Announce New Album, Share New Lamb of God Collaboration “COLD BLOOD”
DISCO4 :: PART II Due Out April 8 via Loma Vista
Feb 17, 2022
Photography by Daniel Roland Tierney
HEALTH have announced the release of a new album, DISCO4 :: PART II, which will be out on April 8 via Loma Vista. They have also shared a new song from the album, a collaboration with Lamb of God titled “COLD BLOOD.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
The band previously shared the album tracks “ISN’T EVERYONE” featuring Nine Inch Nails and “DEAD FLOWERS” featuring Poppy.
DISCO4 :: PART II Tracklist:
1. HEALTH x Poppy - DEAD FLOWERS
2. HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails - ISN’T EVERYONE
3. HEALTH x Ada Rook x PlayThatBoiZay - MURDER DEATH KILL
4. HEALTH x Maenad Veyl - IDENTITY
5. HEALTH x Lamb of God - COLD BLOOD
6. HEALTH x The Body - AD 1000
7. HEALTH x Backxwash x HO99O9 - PAGAN-ICONZ
8. HEALTH x Street Sects - THE JOY OF SECT
9. HEALTH x EKKSTACY - STILL BREATHING
10. HEALTH x The Neighbourhood - NO ESCAPE
11. HEALTH x Perturbator - EXCESS
12. HEALTH - THESE DAYS 2.0.2.1.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Stars Announce New Album, Share Two New Singles “Pretenders” and “Snowy Owl” (News) — Stars
- Snapped Ankles Share Video for New Single “Barbecue in Brazil” (News) — Snapped Ankles
- HEALTH Announce New Album, Share New Lamb of God Collaboration “COLD BLOOD” (News) — HEALTH
- Check Out Photos of Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre in New York City (Review) — Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard
- Premiere: Maggie Gently Shares New Single “Steady” (News) — Maggie Gently
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.