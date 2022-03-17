News

All





HEALTH Share New Ekkstacy Collaboration “STILL BREATHING” DISCO4 :: PART II Due Out April 8 via Loma Vista

Photography by Daniel Roland Tierney



HEALTH have shared a new song, “STILL BREATHING,” a collaboration with experimental post-punk artist Ekkstacy. Listen below.

The band previously shared the album tracks “ISN’T EVERYONE” featuring Nine Inch Nails, “DEAD FLOWERS” featuring Poppy, and “COLD BLOOD” featuring Lamb of God.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.