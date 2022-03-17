HEALTH Share New Ekkstacy Collaboration “STILL BREATHING”
DISCO4 :: PART II Due Out April 8 via Loma Vista
Mar 17, 2022
Photography by Daniel Roland Tierney
HEALTH have shared a new song, “STILL BREATHING,” a collaboration with experimental post-punk artist Ekkstacy. Listen below.
The band previously shared the album tracks “ISN’T EVERYONE” featuring Nine Inch Nails, “DEAD FLOWERS” featuring Poppy, and “COLD BLOOD” featuring Lamb of God.
