Thursday, March 17th, 2022  
HEALTH Share New Ekkstacy Collaboration “STILL BREATHING”

DISCO4 :: PART II Due Out April 8 via Loma Vista

Mar 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Daniel Roland Tierney
HEALTH have shared a new song, “STILL BREATHING,” a collaboration with experimental post-punk artist Ekkstacy. Listen below.

The band previously shared the album tracks “ISN’T EVERYONE” featuring Nine Inch Nails, “DEAD FLOWERS” featuring Poppy, and “COLD BLOOD” featuring Lamb of God.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

