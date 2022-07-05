News

Heaven For Real Share Video for New Single “Do Your Worst” Energy Bar Due Out September 16 via Mint





Toronto-based duo Heaven For Real (consisting of twin brothers Mark and J. Scott Grundy) have shared a video for their new single “Do Your Worst.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Energy Bar, which will be out on September 16 via Mint. View the video, directed by Mark Grundy and Mark Corless, below.

In a press release, Mark Grundy states: “‘Do Your Worst’ is a song that signals the counterpoints of affirmation, someone’s best might be someone else’s worst and vice versa, everyone has their own vision and versions of these and we’re often caught up trying to figure out which is which for ourselves.”

Regarding the video, he adds: “I’ve always thought that a video for this song should have a certain kind of ‘caper feel’ and had been thinking of a way to do a giant scavenger hunt of a sort around the city. For the look, we started brainstorming with my friend Cotey about framing it around a band running with guitars along the coastline/performing like Everclear in the Santa Monica video and eventually Mark Corless and I talked about mixing a bunch of these non-sequitur ’80s and ’90s music video parody aesthetics with that ‘classic hijinks’ sort of plot-line. Thanks to Scott for being down to climb a sketchy fire escape and to our friends for guitar hero-ing beachside for hours in the heat.”

