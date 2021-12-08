News

All





Helado Negro Announces 2022 Tour, Shares Live Video for “There Must Be a Song Like You” Far In Out Now via 4AD

Photography by Nathan Bajar



Helado Negro (Miami-born, New York-based artist Roberto Carlos Lange) has announced a world tour set for 2022 in support of his new album, Far In. The 30-date tour will feature stops in Mexico, U.S., and Europe. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Dec. 10) at 10 a.m. local time. Lange has also shared a live video for the track “There Must Be a Song Like You.” Check it out below, along with the full list of tour dates.

Far In came out in October via 4AD. In addition to “There Must Be a Song Like You,” it also featured the songs “Gemini and Leo,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Outside the Outside,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “La Naranja.”

Helado Negro 2022 Tour Dates:

2/3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Andy Warhol Museum (Songs For Marisol Performance)

2/19 - Tlaltizapán, MX - Bahidora Festival

4/22 - Marfa, TX - Ballroom Marfa (Kite Symphony Performance)

4/26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

4/27 - Nashville TN - Basement East

4/28 - Durham NC - MotorCo

4/29 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

5/1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

5/2 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

5/4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

5/5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

5/9 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

5/10 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

5/13 - Portland, OR - Old Church

5/15 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

5/16 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

5/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent

5/18 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

5/20 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress Plaza

5/21 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

5/23 - Dallas, TX - Granada

5/24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Main Room

5/25 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

5/31 - London, UK Earth

6/1 - Manchester, UK - Now Wave

6/2 - Bristol, UK - Trinity

6/3 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Festival

6/9 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

6/10 - Mannheim, DE - Maifeld Derby

6/11 - Porto, PT - Primavera Festival

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.