 Helado Negro Covers David Bowie’s “Sound and Vision” for Upcoming Bowie Tribute Album | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, February 25th, 2021  
Subscribe

Helado Negro Covers David Bowie’s “Sound and Vision” for Upcoming Bowie Tribute Album

Modern Love: A David Bowie Tribute Album Due Out May 28 via BBE Music

Feb 25, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


British label BBE Music has shared a cover of David Bowie’s 1977 song “Sound and Vision” by Helado Negro (aka Roberto Carlos Lange). It will be featured on their upcoming Bowie tribute compilation album, Modern Love: A David Bowie Tribute Album, which is due out May 28. Listen to Helado Negro’s cover below.

Lange speaks about the cover in a press release, stating: “The cover I imagined was something living in between sleep and awake where sound and vision dominate. Residue from your dream state mixed in with waking up and stirring into what the day will be.”

Modern Love also features Jeff Parker, We Are KING, Meshell Ndegeocello, Khruangbin, Matthew Tavares, L’Rain, Nia Andrews, and more.

Lange’s most recent album as Helado Negro, This Is How You Smile, came out back in 2019 on RVNG. It featured the song “Please Won’t Please,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. A posthumously released EP by David Bowie, titled Is It Any Wonder?, was released last year on Parlophone.

Modern Love Tracklist:

01. “Life On Mars” by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
02. “Sound & Vision” by Healdo Negro
03. “Lady Grinning Soul” by Kit Sebastian
04. “Soul Love” by Jeff Parker and The New Breed (feat. Ruby Parker)
05. “Panic In Detroit” by Sessa
06. “The Man Who Sold The World” by The Hics
07. “Right” by Khruangbin
08. “Silly Boy Blue” by Nia Andrews
09. “Chant Of The Ever Circling Skeletal Family” by Foxtrott
10. “Move On” by L'Rain
11. “Tonight” by Eddie Chacon & John Carroll Kirby
12. “Golden Years” by Léa Sen
13. “Modern Love” by Jonah Mutono
14. “Where Are We Now” by Bullion
15. “Fantastic Voyage” by Meshell Ndegeocello
16. “Heroes” by Matthew Tavares
17. “Space Oddity” by We Are KING

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent