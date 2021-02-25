Helado Negro Covers David Bowie’s “Sound and Vision” for Upcoming Bowie Tribute Album
Modern Love: A David Bowie Tribute Album Due Out May 28 via BBE Music
British label BBE Music has shared a cover of David Bowie’s 1977 song “Sound and Vision” by Helado Negro (aka Roberto Carlos Lange). It will be featured on their upcoming Bowie tribute compilation album, Modern Love: A David Bowie Tribute Album, which is due out May 28. Listen to Helado Negro’s cover below.
Lange speaks about the cover in a press release, stating: “The cover I imagined was something living in between sleep and awake where sound and vision dominate. Residue from your dream state mixed in with waking up and stirring into what the day will be.”
Modern Love also features Jeff Parker, We Are KING, Meshell Ndegeocello, Khruangbin, Matthew Tavares, L’Rain, Nia Andrews, and more.
Lange’s most recent album as Helado Negro, This Is How You Smile, came out back in 2019 on RVNG. It featured the song “Please Won’t Please,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. A posthumously released EP by David Bowie, titled Is It Any Wonder?, was released last year on Parlophone.
Modern Love Tracklist:
01. “Life On Mars” by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
02. “Sound & Vision” by Healdo Negro
03. “Lady Grinning Soul” by Kit Sebastian
04. “Soul Love” by Jeff Parker and The New Breed (feat. Ruby Parker)
05. “Panic In Detroit” by Sessa
06. “The Man Who Sold The World” by The Hics
07. “Right” by Khruangbin
08. “Silly Boy Blue” by Nia Andrews
09. “Chant Of The Ever Circling Skeletal Family” by Foxtrott
10. “Move On” by L'Rain
11. “Tonight” by Eddie Chacon & John Carroll Kirby
12. “Golden Years” by Léa Sen
13. “Modern Love” by Jonah Mutono
14. “Where Are We Now” by Bullion
15. “Fantastic Voyage” by Meshell Ndegeocello
16. “Heroes” by Matthew Tavares
17. “Space Oddity” by We Are KING
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Release New Album “Carnage” (News) — Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
- Premiere: Gamblers Share New Video For “Corinthian Order” (News) — Gamblers
- Flock of Dimes (Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) Shares Video for New Song “Price of Blue” (News) — Flock of Dimes, Wye Oak
- Premiere: Rosie Darling Debuts New Single “Water Me Down” (News) — Rosie Darling
- Paul Weller Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Cosmic Fringes” (News) — Paul Weller
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.