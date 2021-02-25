News

Helado Negro Covers David Bowie's "Sound and Vision" for Upcoming Bowie Tribute Album Modern Love: A David Bowie Tribute Album Due Out May 28 via BBE Music





British label BBE Music has shared a cover of David Bowie’s 1977 song “Sound and Vision” by Helado Negro (aka Roberto Carlos Lange). It will be featured on their upcoming Bowie tribute compilation album, Modern Love: A David Bowie Tribute Album, which is due out May 28. Listen to Helado Negro’s cover below.

Lange speaks about the cover in a press release, stating: “The cover I imagined was something living in between sleep and awake where sound and vision dominate. Residue from your dream state mixed in with waking up and stirring into what the day will be.”

Modern Love also features Jeff Parker, We Are KING, Meshell Ndegeocello, Khruangbin, Matthew Tavares, L’Rain, Nia Andrews, and more.

Lange’s most recent album as Helado Negro, This Is How You Smile, came out back in 2019 on RVNG. It featured the song “Please Won’t Please,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. A posthumously released EP by David Bowie, titled Is It Any Wonder?, was released last year on Parlophone.

Modern Love Tracklist:

01. “Life On Mars” by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson

02. “Sound & Vision” by Healdo Negro

03. “Lady Grinning Soul” by Kit Sebastian

04. “Soul Love” by Jeff Parker and The New Breed (feat. Ruby Parker)

05. “Panic In Detroit” by Sessa

06. “The Man Who Sold The World” by The Hics

07. “Right” by Khruangbin

08. “Silly Boy Blue” by Nia Andrews

09. “Chant Of The Ever Circling Skeletal Family” by Foxtrott

10. “Move On” by L'Rain

11. “Tonight” by Eddie Chacon & John Carroll Kirby

12. “Golden Years” by Léa Sen

13. “Modern Love” by Jonah Mutono

14. “Where Are We Now” by Bullion

15. “Fantastic Voyage” by Meshell Ndegeocello

16. “Heroes” by Matthew Tavares

17. “Space Oddity” by We Are KING

