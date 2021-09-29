News

Helado Negro Shares Juicy Video for New Song "La Naranja"





Helado Negro (Miami-born, New York-based artist Roberto Carlos Lange) is releasing a new album, Far In, on October 22 via 4AD. Now he has shared its third single, “La Naranja,” via a video of Lange making some freshly squeezed orange juice. Andrew Anderson directed the video. Watch it below.

When the video premiered on YouTube, in the premiere chat Lange assured fans that “all oranges were eaten” and “all peels were composted.”

A press release describes the song in more detail: “The song opens with long violin tones, joined by a creeping tea kettle frequency. Rather than a brutal jolt, at the point of contact, Roberto Lange’s voice gleefully bounces in to tell us that we will survive the end of the world. It’s possible to hear the world on fire and the abundant fruit of collective courage turning round at once. Supported by the grounding bassline of Taja Cheek (L’Rain), Roberto’s faith in survival persists.”

Previously Helado Negro shared Far In’s first single, “Gemini and Leo,” via a video for it. “Gemini and Leo” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Outside the Outside,” via a video consisting of home movie footage of his family’s south Florida house parties in the 1980s. “Outside the Outside” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Far In is his seventh album and the follow-up to 2019’s This Is How You Smile and 2016’s Private Energy.

“Escape is never out there, you have to go inward,” Negro simply said about the album in a previous press release.

