Helado Negro Shares Video for New Song “Ya No Estoy Aquí” Far In Out Now via 4AD; On Tour This Spring and Summer

Photography by Nathan Bajar



Helado Negro (Miami-born, New York-based artist Roberto Carlos Lange) has shared a new song, “Ya No Estoy Aquí,” via a self-directed video for the single. It follows his 2021 album, Far In, released last October via 4AD. Watch and listen below, followed by Helado Negro’s upcoming tour dates.

“‘Ya No Estoy Aquí’ is a song about loneliness and alienation,” Lange says in a press release. “It’s about being lost within yourself and not knowing who you are. Making this song was catharsis; it was a way to get this all out and feel the texture of new perspectives.”

The 2019-released independent film Ya No Estoy Aquí inspired the song’s title. “This movie moved me in ways that nothing else has moved in a long time,” Lange explains. “It is about a young man from Monterrey, Mexico, who gets into trouble and is forced to leave for his safety to New York. The language barrier, the cultural isolation, and his characteristics spiral him more towards his loneliness and isolation. Music was his only solace. Songs that he would dance to by himself and disappear into the memory of being somewhere else with the people he missed and loved.”

Far In came out in October via 4AD. In addition to “There Must Be a Song Like You,” it also featured the songs “Gemini and Leo,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Outside the Outside,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “La Naranja.” Then he shared a live video for “There Must Be a Song Like You” and a video for the album’s “Hometown Dream.”

Helado Negro 2022 Tour Dates:

4/22 - Marfa, TX - Ballroom Marfa (Kite Symphony Performance)

4/26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

4/27 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

4/28 - Durham, NC - MotorCo

4/29 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

5/1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts %

5/2 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall %

5/4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club %

5/5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel %

5/9 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall %

5/10 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line %

5/13 - Portland, OR - Old Church (Early/Late Shows) *

5/15 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz *

5/16 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *

5/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent *

5/18 - Pomona, CA - Glass House *

5/20 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress Plaza #

5/21 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf #

5/23 - Dallas, TX - Granada #

5/24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Main Room #

5/25 - Austin, TX - Mohawk #

5/31 - London, UK - Earth

6/1 - Manchester, UK - Now Wave

6/2 - Bristol, UK - Trinity

6/3 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Festival

6/4 - Zurich, CH - m- Theater Moods

6/8 - Warsaw, PL - Jassmine

6/9 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

6/10 - Mannheim, DE - Maifeld Derby

6/11 - Porto, PT - Primavera Festival

6/13 - Amsterdam, NL - Zonnehuis

6/14 - Rotterdam, NL - Bird

6/15 - Luxembourg, LX - Rotondes

6/17 - Aarhus, DK - Voxhall

6/18 - Oslo, NO - Piknik i Parken Festival

8/26-8/28 - Port Townsend, WA - THING Festival

% Slauson Malone 1 opens

* Kacy Hill opens

# KAINA opens

