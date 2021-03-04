News

Helena Deland and Ouri Team Up as Hildegard and Share Debut Single “Jour 2” Available Now via New Label section1





Hildegard (the new duo between Montréal-based artists Helena Deland and Ouri) have shared their first song together, titled “Jour 2.” It is out now via section1, a newly formed label in partnership with Partisan. The duo is said to be releasing a new album some time later this year. Watch the Melissa Matos-directed video for “Jour 2” below.

The new song is described by the duo in a press release as “a psychedelic mantra that labours to reconcile the dissociated self by contrasting eeriness and softness.”

Section1 has been spearheaded by Brontë Jane (VP of A&R at Third Side Music), as well as Chris Robbins and Tom Wironen of Friendly Announcer management (Big Thief, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Westerman). In a joint statement, the label had this to say in the press rekease: “Our intention with section1 is to operate in an art-first way that sounds, looks, and feels deliberate in nature. The team at Partisan Records understood our vision from day one, and we feel very much at home with them. Their success speaks for itself. On top of that, we can't think of a more exciting artist to launch with than our first signing, Hildegard. Ouri and Helena have created a world both musically and visually inspiring and we are thrilled to help bring it to life.”

Deland released her debut album, Someone New, last year on Luminelle. It was #30 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our 2018 The End interview with Helena Deland about endings and death.

