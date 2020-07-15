News

Helena Deland Shares New Song “Lylz” Announces Debut Album Will Come Out Sometime in 2020





Helena Deland has shared a new single, “Lylz,” via Luminelle. It’s inspired by the relationship between early 20th century French composer Lili Boulanger (who died in 1918 at only 24) and her older sister, fellow composer Nadia Boulanger, who lived until she was 92 and continued to promote the legacy of her younger sister. The song is accompanied by a time-lapse video where candles made in the image of the Boulanger sisters slowly burn. Watch the video below.

Deland has also announced in a press release that her debut full-length is due for release later this year. No details about the album were provided.

Jake Portait produced “Lylz,” recording it at his studio in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The single is Deland’s first release since her 2018 series of interconnected EPs entitled Altogether Unaccompanied .

Read our 2018 interview with Deland.

