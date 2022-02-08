News

Helena Deland Shares Video for New Single “Swimmer,” Announces Tour Dates Andy Shauf and The Weather Station Will Be Supporting Acts on Tour

Photography by Tess Roby



Montréal’s Helena Deland has shared a self-directed video for her new single “Swimmer.” Deland has also announced tour dates for 2022 in which Andy Shauf and The Weather Station are set to be supporting acts. View the video below along with the full list of tour dates.

Deland elaborates upon the inspiration behind the song and video in a press release, stating: “A little while after finding out that my mother was sick and that our days together were numbered, I went through a fundamental change, faced as I was with the need to reconsider things I had taken for granted. Growing older with her was now an impossible scenario, but I was being offered a suspension, some time to understand and try to change patterns that had been detrimental to our relationship, and to love her how I wished for her to be loved. I feel that we are in a similar predicament with the world, faced with the climate crisis.

“Some losses are too big to wrap our minds around. Here, I am on the beach, watching my mother swim, faced with the immensity of the ocean, of our fragility, riding the troughs of magical thinking and crests of acceptance.”

Deland’s debut album, Someone New, came out in 2020 via Luminelle. Last year, Deland released a self-titled collaborative album alongside fellow Montréal artist Ouri under the joint moniker Hildegard.

Helena Deland 2022 Tour Dates

2.17.2022 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

2.19.2022 Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room *

2.21.2022 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

2.23.2022 Minneapolis,MN @ Turf Club *

2.24.2022 Madison, WI @ High Noon *

2.25.2022 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

2.26.2022 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

3.01.2022 Quebec, QC @ Le Pantoum

3.03.2022 Montreal, QC @ Le National

3.05.2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

3.13.2022 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club ™

3.15.2022 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ™

3.16.2022 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater ™

3.25.2022 University City, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room ™

3.26.2022 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ™

3.29.2022 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ™

3.30.2022 Washington, DC @ Black Cat ™

3.31.2022 Philadelphia, PA @ Union transfer ™

4.18.2022 Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn ™

4.19.2022 Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne ™

4.20.2022 Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa ™

4.21.2022 Paris, FR @ Le Trianon ™

4.22.2022 Rouen, FR @ Le 106 ™

4.23.2022 Luxembourg, LU @ Kulturfabrik ™

4.24.2022 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg ™

4.25.2022 Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown ™

4.26.2022 Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje ™

4.28.2022 Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen ™

4.29.2022 Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds ™

4.30.2022 Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb ™

5.02.2022 Hamburg, DE @ Knust ™

5.03.2022 Berlin, DE @ Silent Green ™

5.05.2022 Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique ™

5.06.2022 Cologne, DE @ Luxor ™

5.07.2022 Genk, BE @ Little Waves Festival ™

5.09.2022 Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon ™

5.10.2022 Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall ™

5.11.2022 Glasgow, UK @ Drygate ™

5.12.2022 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla ™

5.13.2022 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social ™

5.14.2022 Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers ™

5.15.2022 Brighton, UK @ Chalk ™

5.16.2022 London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire ™

5.18.2022 Belfast, UK @ Empire ™

5.19.2022 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory ™

* Supporting The Weather Station

™ Supporting Andy Shauf

