News

All





“Help Me NHS!” say Hotly Tipped Liverpool Duo Pleasure Island Topical Single About the Last Great British Institution is Out Today





Liverpool artrockers Pleasure Island have released their topical new single "Help Me NHS" today. Available on all digital formats (Spotify, Amazon, Apple, You Tube), "Help Me NHS" is a timely reminder of how vital public services can be. Particularly in a time of crisis such as the one we're currently experiencing with the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotly tipped duo—Sean Ekins (guitar & vocals), Sam Pierpoint (drums)—have been compared to lo-fi post punks the Television Personalities, Manchester legends Buzzcocks, and the more recent likes of The Libertines and early Arctic Monkeys. Fusing quickfire riffs and nascent beats with sharp, witty, and occasionally poignant lyrics, they've become one of the most exciting live acts of late on the always reliable Liverpool scene.

About "Help Me NHS", frontman Ekins says, "It's about what assistance the NHS provides when you do go off your cake. 'So you've gone psychotic? We can help you get back on it...'"

Having wowed online viewers at the Liverpool Digital Music Festival 2 weeks ago (full performance below), Pleasure Island look set to continue their gradual ascent into the nation's psyche with their latest single.

Following on from "The Game," which came out towards the back end of last year, "Help Me NHS" comes complete with a DIY video that was filmed in an old warehouse in Kirkby during lockdown. Band members and crew had to travel separately and couldn't even help to carry each others' gear. The film crew found a load of old dinosaur props and accessories so they got turned into a set. Take it away boys!

The single is available to download from the following online retailers:

Spotify

Amazon

Apple Store

www.pleasureislandband.com/

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.