Helvetia Announce New Album, Share Video For New Song “Reaktor”

Jason Albertini is a busy guy. Not only is he one third of Duster and was the bassist for Built to Spill up until 2019, he is the core member of Helvetia. Today, the Seattle-based band shared their new song “Rektor” with an accompanying video. In addition, they announced the release of their forthcoming album This Devastating Map, out August 7 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Watch the video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The video goes through the day-to-day of Albertini, which seems to include making breakfast for his family, dancing with his daughter, wearing a tremendously tangled wig, and of course, a lot of jamming. The song itself is a sunny, drum-heavy tune. With slithering riffs and Albertini’s chilled tone, “Reaktor” is a good indicator for just how lovely the album is sure to be.

Albertini has been in Helvetia since the band’s inception in 2005. From then on, he’s included a rotating cast of band members and collaborators, including newest members Steve Gere and Samantha Stidham. With 10 albums under Helvetia’s belt, This Devastating Map finds the band “decidedly more earthbound.” According to a press release, “Helvetia ditches conventional song structure in favor of bouts of repetition in which Albertini rewards the listener with unlikely hooks, juxtaposing memorable figures with odd shapes that desire repeated listens.”

This Devastating Map Tracklist:

1. Devastating Map

2. Inverted

3. Reaktor

4. How Does It Feel?

5. Echo Location

6. Car Crash

7. Love Me

8. We Are Reels

9. Castle Rock

10. Those Eyes

11. 3 Boys

12. Long Beach