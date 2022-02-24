 Hercules & Love Affair Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Grace” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 24th, 2022  
Subscribe

Hercules & Love Affair Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Grace”

In Amber Due Out June 17 via Skint/BMG

Feb 24, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Niki Moens
Bookmark and Share


Hercules & Love Affair (the project of Andy Butler) have announced the release of a new album, In Amber, which will be out on June 17 via Skint/BMG. They have also shared a video for a new song from the album, “Grace,” which features vocals from Butler alongside Icelandic singer Elin Ey. View the Sam Ostyn-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“In dance music, the focus tends to be more on celebration, joy, desire, heartbreak,” Butler muses. “But rage? Existential contemplation? Not so much…certain emotions seemed to be off limits. In some ways, In Amber is a record I didn’t know I had in me.”

“As an artist that has always put my personal lived experience forward in my work, not to mention the chaos of living through these recent times, I could not in good conscience make something comfortable. I needed to express my discomfort. Making a ’90s sounding techno or house record, or an odd ’80s sounding dance track was not anything I needed to do.”

In Amber features musical contributions by ANOHNI. The most recent Hercules & Love Affair album, Omnion, came out in 2017 via Big Beat.

In Amber Tracklist:

1. Grace
2. One
3. You’ve Won This War
4. Christian Prayers
5. Dissociation
6. Contempt for You
7. Gates of Separation
8. Killing His Family
9. Who Will Save Us?
10. The Eyes of the Father
11. Poisonous Storytelling
12. Repent

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent