Hercules & Love Affair Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Grace” In Amber Due Out June 17 via Skint/BMG

Photography by Niki Moens



Hercules & Love Affair (the project of Andy Butler) have announced the release of a new album, In Amber, which will be out on June 17 via Skint/BMG. They have also shared a video for a new song from the album, “Grace,” which features vocals from Butler alongside Icelandic singer Elin Ey. View the Sam Ostyn-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“In dance music, the focus tends to be more on celebration, joy, desire, heartbreak,” Butler muses. “But rage? Existential contemplation? Not so much…certain emotions seemed to be off limits. In some ways, In Amber is a record I didn’t know I had in me.”

“As an artist that has always put my personal lived experience forward in my work, not to mention the chaos of living through these recent times, I could not in good conscience make something comfortable. I needed to express my discomfort. Making a ’90s sounding techno or house record, or an odd ’80s sounding dance track was not anything I needed to do.”

In Amber features musical contributions by ANOHNI. The most recent Hercules & Love Affair album, Omnion, came out in 2017 via Big Beat.

In Amber Tracklist:

1. Grace

2. One

3. You’ve Won This War

4. Christian Prayers

5. Dissociation

6. Contempt for You

7. Gates of Separation

8. Killing His Family

9. Who Will Save Us?

10. The Eyes of the Father

11. Poisonous Storytelling

12. Repent

