Hercules & Love Affair Share New Song “Dissociation”
In Amber Due Out This Friday via Skint/BMG
Jun 15, 2022
Photography by Louis Kerckhof
Hercules & Love Affair (the project of Andy Butler) have released a new song, “Dissociation.” It is the latest release from Hercules & Love Affair’s forthcoming album, In Amber, which will be out this Friday (June 17) via Skint/BMG. Listen below.
In a press release, Butler states: “‘Dissociation’ is a song that speaks to the fatigue I have felt brought on by the both the distortion of self and simultaneous fracturing of a coherent, shared, real-time experience of life that technology and specifically, the insidious personal interjection of social media into our lives has produced. Sung by the delicately emotive voice of Elin Ey, the detachment and increasingly programmed self doubt and mistrust of what we see and read has created a collective need to ‘dissociate’ on some level. As I chime in the chorus, ‘I am here, I am here, reel me in, reel me in,’ the possibility of human intervention seems possible and incredibly comforting.”
Previously Hercules & Love Affair shared the album’s first single, “Grace,” which featured vocals from Butler alongside Icelandic singer Elin Ey and was shared via a video. “Grace” was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Poisonous Storytelling,” another collaboration with ANOHNI, which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album single was another ANOHNI collaboration, “One.”
The last Hercules & Love Affair album, Omnion, came out in 2017 via Big Beat.
