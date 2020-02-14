News

Here Are the First Images of Robert Pattinson as Batman The Batman Due Out June 25, 2021 via Warner Bros.





The first images of Robert Pattinson as Batman have been shared. Matt Reeves, the director of the forthcoming film The Batman, shared a brief camera test video featuring Pattison in the Batsuit. It's not a particularly clear image, with red lighting and a tightly cropped shot making it hard to fully get a sense of the costume. But the film, which is due out June 25, 2021, has only just started filming recently, so it's too soon to expect any kind of real trailer. Watch the video below.

The Batman is the first of an expected new trilogy of films featuring The Caped Crusader. Originally Ben Affleck was going to reprise his role from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), and Justice League (2017), but when he pulled out they opted to go for a younger Batman/Bruce Wayne (at 33, Pattison is 14 years younger than the 47-year-old Affleck) and a whole new supporting cast. Reeves previously directed Cloverfield (2008), Let Me In (2010), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). He co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin. The Batman also features Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

The Batman - Camera Test from Matt Reeves on Vimeo.

