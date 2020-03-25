News

Here are Twelve Alternative Netflix Double Features to Stream in Quarantine For those of you whose auto-suggestions just aren't cutting it anymore.





There are few things worse than being quarantined for a global pandemic, but Netflix’s recommendation algorithms have to be up there. The endless deluge of bland original films and original series make it easy to forget that the service has some quality films if you’re willing to dig. Not only have we done the digging for you, we’ve paired some of the best selections into double features; everyone’s got the time and nothing makes a good movie better than another one to complement it. Here’s two dozen great flicks you may not have heard of or didn’t know were on Netflix.

To view our full list of double feature suggestions and their movie trailers, click here.