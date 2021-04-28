News

Hiatus Kaiyote Share Video for New Song “Red Room” Mood Valiant Due Out June 25 via Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune

Photography by Tré Koch



Melbourne-based group Hiatus Kaiyote have shared a video for their new song “Red Room.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album Mood Valiant, due out on June 25 via Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune. Watch the Tré Koch-directed video below.

“Red Room” was created by the band in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and features contributions by Brazilian arranger Arthur Verocal.

Frontwoman Naomi “Nai Palm” Saalfield speaks about the inspiration behind the new song in a press release: “My vocal booth had a red light in it, and I was thinking about my old house that had all this red-colored glass in it. When the sun set in my room at a certain hour my whole room was red.”

Drummer Perrin Moss adds: “Essentially it was just having fun, man. We were warm, we were in another country. Of course, not knowing there was a big pandemic coming, the context of the ‘red room’ now and what that means to everyone sitting in isolation is kind of relevant.”

The band’s most recent album, Choose Your Weapon, came out in 2015 on Flying Buddha/Sony Masterworks.

Read our 2013 interview with Hiatus Kaiyote.



