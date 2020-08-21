News

Hinds and CHAI Team Up for Video for New Track “United Girls Rock‘n’Roll Club” Collaborative Single Out Now via Heavenly Recordings





Madrid-based Hinds and Tokyo-born CHAI have released a joint single today called “United Girls Rock‘n’Roll Club,” via Heavenly Recordings. Check out the video for the track below.

The two quartets are known for their rowdy spirits and live shows and have bottled that energy into a rebellious little package that is “United Girls Rock n’ Roll Club.” The song features lyrics in Spanish, Japanese, and English, and features a video of the two groups travelling around Madrid.

The bands collectively had this to say about the songs in a press release: “‘United Girls Rock ‘n’ Roll Club’ is a song that screams GIRL POWER! You might be from different countries, different languages, but at the end of the day, the music speaks for itself. You can hear it, you can feel it! It's that type of song! Take a listen!”

Hinds’ most recent album, The Prettiest Curse, was due out April 3, but in March it was pushed back to June 5 due to COVID-19.

Read our recent COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In interview with Ana Perrote of Hinds.

The Prettiest Curse includes “Riding Solo,” a new song the band shared in December via a video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then when the album was announced Hinds shared another song from it, “Good Bad Times,” via a video that featured the band as superheroes. “Good Bad Times” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Hinds shared another new song from the album, the layered ballad “Come Back and Love Me<3,” which features Spanish guitar and which the band says “is the most romantic song we’ve ever done.” Then they shared another song from the album, the energetic “Just Like Kids (Miau),” via a playful and colorful video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). When the album was released album track “Waiting For You” also made our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Burn.”

Jenn Decliveo produced The Prettiest Curse. It features some songs where the band members sing in their native language for the first time. Hinds’ last album was 2018’s I Don’t Run, also released via Mom + Pop. The band features Ana Perrote, Carlotta Cosials, Amber Grimbergen, and Ade Martin.

CHAI’s last album, Punk, came out in 2019 via Burger.

