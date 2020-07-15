Hinds Share “Burn” Video Shot During the Pandemic

News

Spanish quartet Hinds released a new album, The Prettiest Curse, last month via Mom + Pop (stream it here). Now they have shared a video for the album’s “Burn” that was shot during the pandemic and features the band members donning masks and putting rings over their protective gloves, among other things, before going out in the world. Mariano Schoendorff directed the video. Watch it below.

The band collectively had this to say in a press release: “‘Burn’ is about inner strength, overcoming what’s ugly, making it yours and owning it. This song is the rage you feel after you fall or when you fight against something that feels out of your hands. This song is about cleaning yourself of old habits, of vice and trauma before you stand up and keep fighting again. This song is about making your skin thicker so it doesn't break that much. Cause as musicians, we work with our feelings. And that’s why it hurts so much to have to learn how to feel without a heart.”

The Prettiest Curse was due out April 3, but in March it was pushed back to June 5 due to COVID-19.

Read our recent COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In interview with Ana Perrote of Hinds.

The Prettiest Curse includes “Riding Solo,” a new song the band shared in December via a video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then when the album was announced Hinds shared another song from it, “Good Bad Times,” via a video that featured the band as superheroes. “Good Bad Times” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Hinds shared another new song from the album, the layered ballad “Come Back and Love Me<3,” which features Spanish guitar and which the band says “is the most romantic song we’ve ever done.” Then they shared another song from the album, the energetic “Just Like Kids (Miau),” via a playful and colorful video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). When the album was released album track “Waiting For You” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Jenn Decliveo produced The Prettiest Curse. It features some songs where the band members sing in their native language for the first time.

In a previous press release the band’s Ana Perrote said The Prettiest Curse is a quantum leap from their earliest work. “If baby Hinds could hear this record, they wouldn’t believe it—it’s so far from where we started,” she says. “It’s the first time we truly enjoyed the process and didn’t ever feel we had something to prove. I’m so proud that we just let ourselves have fun, and never held back from doing what we wanted.”

In the previous press release the band’s Carlotta Cosials also had this to say about The Prettiest Curse and its title: “We have this incredible job, but it’s really transformed the way we live. We know we’re not going to stop, so we’ve decided to embrace it—to see this curse as something pretty.”

Hinds’ last album was 2018’s I Don’t Run, also released via Mom + Pop. The band also features Amber Grimbergen and Ade Martin.

