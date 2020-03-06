News

Hinds Share New Song “Come Back and Love Me” The Prettiest Curse Due Out April 3 via Mom + Pop

Photography by Keane Pearce Shaw



Spanish quartet Hinds are releasing a new album, The Prettiest Curse, on April 3 via Mom + Pop. Now they have shared a new song from it, the layered ballad "Come Back and Love Me<3," which features Spanish guitar and which the band says "is the most romantic song we've ever done." Listen below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Hinds collectively had this to say about "Come Back and Love Me<3" in the press release: "'Come Back and Love Me<3' is the most romantic song we've ever done. The bossa-nova vibes Amber and Ade created (they don't like calling it bossa-nova cause it is not accurate, but I asked them and they let me use the term to describe the smoothness and flow) are the perfect rhythm section you could imagine for a song like this one. Plus we went full-Spaniards here. Actually there are two Spanish guitars, one of them is a super-small-super-cheap one that I have in Madrid and was also recorded in Madrid in our friends' studio, it is actually the demo take that we didn't wanna change! So we kept it for the song you can listen to now, it was also nice to think that a little part of the si was recorded home. The other Spanish guitar is from New York but our manager don't let me say whose was it, but it's incredible lol and then finally there's so many new sounds in this song cause we wanted it to be an explosion of sensations, but in an environment of joy in the end. Anyway, we had real doubts about which song of the album should be the next single and when we told our team we wanted this one they all freaked out 'cause nobody chooses ballads for a single. Then I thought that we never really followed any industry rule so I think we will be okay. Please come back and love me, yeah?"

The Prettiest Curse includes "Riding Solo," a new song the band shared in December via a video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then when the album was announced Hinds shared another song from it, "Good Bad Times," via a video that featured the band as superheroes. "Good Bad Times" was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Jenn Decliveo produced The Prettiest Curse. It features some songs where the band members sing in their native language for the first time.

In a previous press release the band's Ana Perrote said The Prettiest Curse is a quantum leap from their earliest work. "If baby Hinds could hear this record, they wouldn't believe it-it's so far from where we started," she says. "It's the first time we truly enjoyed the process and didn't ever feel we had something to prove. I'm so proud that we just let ourselves have fun, and never held back from doing what we wanted."

In the previous press release the band's Carlotta Cosials also had this to say about The Prettiest Curse and its title: "We have this incredible job, but it's really transformed the way we live. We know we're not going to stop, so we've decided to embrace it-to see this curse as something pretty."

Hinds' last album was 2018's I Don't Run, also released via Mom + Pop. The band also features Amber Grimbergen and Ade Martin.

Hinds Tour Dates:

5/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

5/15 - Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

5/19 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

5/20 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

5/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

5/23 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

5/24 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

5/26 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

5/29 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

5/30 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

5/31 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

6/2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

6/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

6/6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/9 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

6/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

6/11 - Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

6/13 - New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues

6/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

6/16 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

6/17 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

