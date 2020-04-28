News

Hinds Share Video for New Song “Just Like Kids (Miau)” The Prettiest Curse Due Out June 5 via Mom + Pop





Spanish quartet Hinds are releasing a new album, The Prettiest Curse, on June 5 via Mom + Pop. Now they have shared another new song from it, the energetic “Just Like Kids (Miau),” via a playful and colorful video for the track. The song tackles some of the sexiest comments the band has gotten over the years. “To be fair I don't know you but a friend of mine does,” Hinds sing. “He said you were successful cause your legs are nice.” Watch the Keane Shaw-directed video below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Hinds collectively had this to say about “Just Like Kids (Miau)” in the press release: “‘Miau’ is a cocktail of all the comments and ‘advice’ we’ve had to listen to during all this years in the band. From random strangers, ‘friends,’ and industry. Oh wait…the guy sitting next to you in the bus probably has an opinion too! If you wondered how does it feel to be a girl in a band, here you go.”

The Prettiest Curse was due out April 3, but in March it was pushed back to June 5 due to COVID-19.

Read our recent COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In interview with Ana Perrote of Hinds.

The Prettiest Curse includes “Riding Solo,” a new song the band shared in December via a video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then when the album was announced Hinds shared another song from it, “Good Bad Times,” via a video that featured the band as superheroes. “Good Bad Times” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Hinds shared another new song from the album, the layered ballad “Come Back and Love Me<3,” which features Spanish guitar and which the band says “is the most romantic song we’ve ever done.”

Jenn Decliveo produced The Prettiest Curse. It features some songs where the band members sing in their native language for the first time.

In a previous press release the band’s Ana Perrote said The Prettiest Curse is a quantum leap from their earliest work. “If baby Hinds could hear this record, they wouldn’t believe it—it’s so far from where we started,” she says. “It’s the first time we truly enjoyed the process and didn’t ever feel we had something to prove. I’m so proud that we just let ourselves have fun, and never held back from doing what we wanted.”

In the previous press release the band’s Carlotta Cosials also had this to say about The Prettiest Curse and its title: “We have this incredible job, but it’s really transformed the way we live. We know we’re not going to stop, so we’ve decided to embrace it—to see this curse as something pretty.”

Hinds’ last album was 2018’s I Don’t Run, also released via Mom + Pop. The band also features Amber Grimbergen and Ade Martin.

Hinds Tour Dates:

9/5/2020 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Upstairs

9/7/2020 - Berlin, Germany @ Lido

9/8/2020 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage

9/10/2020 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

9/11/2020 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

9/14/2020 - Brighton, United Kingdom @ Brighton Komedia

9/15/2020 - Birmingham, United Kingdom @ The Castle & Falcon

9/17/2020 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social

9/18/2020 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Academy 3

9/20/2020 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Classic Grand

9/22/2020 - Bristol, United Kingdom @ The Fleece

9/23/2020 - London, United Kingdom @ Electric Ballroom

9/25/2020 - Paris, France @ Le Badaboum

11/4/2020 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/5/2020 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/6/2020 - Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

11/7/2020 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/9/2020 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/10/2020 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

11/11/2020 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/14/2020 - Saint Louis, MO @ Ready Room

11/15/2020 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

11/17/2020 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/20/2020 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

11/21/2020 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

11/22/2020 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/25/2020 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

11/27/2020 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

