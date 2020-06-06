News

Hinds – Stream the New Album and Buy Their New T-Shirt Benefitting Black Lives Matter Non-Profits The Prettiest Curse Out Now via Mom + Pop

Photography by Keane Pearce Shaw



Spanish quartet Hinds have released a new album, The Prettiest Curse, today via Mom + Pop. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below.

The band have also announced that they are donating proceeds from a new special edition T-Shirt to four Black Lives Matter related organizations: BTFA (Black Trans Femmes in the Arts); ACER (African Career, Education, and Resource); AMAC (Asociación de Mujeres Africanas en Canarias); and SOS Racism Madrid. Buy the anti-racism T-shirt here.

The Prettiest Curse was due out April 3, but in March it was pushed back to June 5 due to COVID-19. In a note on Twitter yesterday the band wrote that they considered pushing back the album again because of the Black Lives Matter protests across America (and the world now), but it was too late to do so.

Read our recent COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In interview with Ana Perrote of Hinds.

The Prettiest Curse includes “Riding Solo,” a new song the band shared in December via a video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Then when the album was announced Hinds shared another song from it, “Good Bad Times,” via a video that featured the band as superheroes. “Good Bad Times” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Hinds shared another new song from the album, the layered ballad “Come Back and Love Me<3,” which features Spanish guitar and which the band says “is the most romantic song we’ve ever done.” Then they shared another song from the album, the energetic “Just Like Kids (Miau),” via a playful and colorful video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Jenn Decliveo produced The Prettiest Curse. It features some songs where the band members sing in their native language for the first time.

In a previous press release the band’s Ana Perrote said The Prettiest Curse is a quantum leap from their earliest work. “If baby Hinds could hear this record, they wouldn’t believe it—it’s so far from where we started,” she says. “It’s the first time we truly enjoyed the process and didn’t ever feel we had something to prove. I’m so proud that we just let ourselves have fun, and never held back from doing what we wanted.”

In the previous press release the band’s Carlotta Cosials also had this to say about The Prettiest Curse and its title: “We have this incredible job, but it’s really transformed the way we live. We know we’re not going to stop, so we’ve decided to embrace it—to see this curse as something pretty.”

Hinds’ last album was 2018’s I Don’t Run, also released via Mom + Pop. The band also features Amber Grimbergen and Ade Martin.

