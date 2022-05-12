Hiss Golden Messenger and Cameron Ralston Announce Album, Share Video for New Song
Revelators Due Out June 17 via 37d03d
May 12, 2022
Photography by Chris Frisina
Hiss Golden Messenger (the project of M.C. Taylor) and Cameron Ralston have announced a new collaborative project, Revelators Sound System. Their debut album, Revelators, will be out on June 17 via 37d03d. They have shared a video for a song from the album, “George the Revelator.” View the video, directed by Moses Sun and Bill Jones, below, along with the album’s cover art.
In a press release, the duo state: “‘George’ was initially composed on May 26th, 2020, the day after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, M.N., and evolved into its final form in the months that followed.”
“We only ever talked about what emotion we were going for,” Ralston states regarding the album’s creation in a press release. “We never talked about gear or fidelity.” Taylor adds: “This record is about grief. Grief, and whatever comes after. We were looking for a way to communicate that musically.”
