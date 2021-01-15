 Hiss Golden Messenger Share Video for New Song “Sanctuary” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, January 15th, 2021  
Hiss Golden Messenger Share Video for New Song “Sanctuary”

New Single on Merge

Jan 14, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Hiss Golden Messenger have shared a video for their new song “Sanctuary.” The song was written and produced by frontman M.C. Taylor. Check out the KidEthnic-directed video below.

Taylor speaks about the inspiration behind “Sanctuary” in a press release: “Over the past year, I’ve been thinking a lot about how we care for ourselves and each other, and how hard it is to live truthfully in a world that is so tangled. ‘We sell the world to buy fire, our way lighted by burning men,’ says the poet Wendell Berry. The song ‘Sanctuary’ is one small piece of my own personal reckoning with what it feels like to search for some kind of shelter in the storm. Fare thee well, John Prine, AKA Handsome Johnny, a speaker of truth if ever there was one.”

The band’s most recent album, Terms of Surrender, was released back in 2019 on Merge. The album includes the songs “I Need a Teacher” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Cat’s Eye Blue.” 

There are no comments for this entry yet.

