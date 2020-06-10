News

Hockey Dad Share New Song “Good Eye” and To Perform Two Drive-In Concerts Brain Candy Due Out July 31 via BMG





Australian duo Hockey Dad are releasing a new album, Brain Candy, on July 31 via BMG. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “Good Eye.” Listen below.

Also, the band will be performing two “Alive at the Drive-In” shows in Wollongong, Australia. Fans will watch the shows “in a similar vein to a drive-in movie theatre,” sitting in their cars and with the music tuned in via their radios. The July 31 show is sold out, but there’s also an additional show on August 1.

“We’re overwhelmed with the support and excitement around these drive-in shows,” the band collectively say in a press release. “Super excited to not only play live again but to get two gigs back to back! Thank you to everybody who has already snagged their spot in the passenger seat!”

The second “Alive at the Drive-In” show will be on August 1st. Tickets can be found here.

