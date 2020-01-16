News

All





Holy Fuck Share New Song “Deleters” (Feat. Liars’ Angus Andrew) and Announce New Tour Dates Deleter Due Out This Friday via Last Gang





Toronto's Holy Fuck are releasing a new album, Deleter, this Friday via Last Gang. Now they have shared another song from the album, "Deleters," which features Liars' Angus Andrew. They have also announced some new tour dates. Listen below, followed by the tour dates.

Previously Holy Fuck shared Deleter's first single, "Luxe," which featured the guest vocals of Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip. Taylor recorded his vocals at Jack White's Third Man Studio in Nashville on White's "extremely rare" 1947 Voice-O-Graph. "Luxe" was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, "Free Gloss," that featured the guest vocals of Nicolas Allbrook from POND and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Holy Fuck is Brian Borcherdt, Graham Walsh, Matt McQuaid, and Matt Schultz.

The band had this to say about "Deleters" in a press release: "The song 'Deleters' started at a party in the woods of rural Quebec. Set up on the forest floor, literally over moss covered tree roots we decided to make up a new hour-long improvised set in front of a crowd of people dancing amongst the trees. From that session two songs emerged and found their way onto the new record. This is the first time we selected a song from the record to also be a title track- but there really isn't a reason for it other than we thought it sounded cool, like a modern version of Fugazi's Repeater or Depeche Mode's Violater (or even Kiss' Destroyer, though in name only). Our friend Angus from Liars doubles Brian's vocals giving the track a nice punch."

Holy Fuck's last album was 2016's Congrats.

Holy Fuck Tour Dates:

03/23/20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

02/24/20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/25/20 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/27/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

03/28/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

03/30/20 - Portland, OR @ Lola's Room

03/31/20 - Seattle, WA @ Nuemos

04/01/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

04/03/20 - Calgary, AB @ Broken City

04/04/20 - Saskatoon, SK @ Amigo's Cantina

04/06/20 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04/07/20 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/24/20 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

04/25/20 - Luxembourg @ Out of The Crowd Festival

04/27/20 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare & Hounds

04/28/20 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

04/29/20 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

04/30/20 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (basement)

05/03/20 - Glasgow, UK @ Slag & Dagger Festival

05/05/20 - Barcelona, ES @ La Nau

05/06/20 - Oviedo, ES @ La Lata de Zinc

05/07/20 - Vigo, ES @ Radar Estudios

05/09/20 - Valencia, ES @ La Pérgola

05/23/20 - London, UK @ All Points East

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.