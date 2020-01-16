Holy Fuck Share New Song “Deleters” (Feat. Liars’ Angus Andrew) and Announce New Tour Dates
Deleter Due Out This Friday via Last Gang
Toronto's Holy Fuck are releasing a new album, Deleter, this Friday via Last Gang. Now they have shared another song from the album, "Deleters," which features Liars' Angus Andrew. They have also announced some new tour dates. Listen below, followed by the tour dates.
Previously Holy Fuck shared Deleter's first single, "Luxe," which featured the guest vocals of Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip. Taylor recorded his vocals at Jack White's Third Man Studio in Nashville on White's "extremely rare" 1947 Voice-O-Graph. "Luxe" was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, "Free Gloss," that featured the guest vocals of Nicolas Allbrook from POND and was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Holy Fuck is Brian Borcherdt, Graham Walsh, Matt McQuaid, and Matt Schultz.
The band had this to say about "Deleters" in a press release: "The song 'Deleters' started at a party in the woods of rural Quebec. Set up on the forest floor, literally over moss covered tree roots we decided to make up a new hour-long improvised set in front of a crowd of people dancing amongst the trees. From that session two songs emerged and found their way onto the new record. This is the first time we selected a song from the record to also be a title track- but there really isn't a reason for it other than we thought it sounded cool, like a modern version of Fugazi's Repeater or Depeche Mode's Violater (or even Kiss' Destroyer, though in name only). Our friend Angus from Liars doubles Brian's vocals giving the track a nice punch."
Holy Fuck's last album was 2016's Congrats.
Holy Fuck Tour Dates:
03/23/20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
02/24/20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
03/25/20 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
03/27/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
03/28/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's
03/30/20 - Portland, OR @ Lola's Room
03/31/20 - Seattle, WA @ Nuemos
04/01/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
04/03/20 - Calgary, AB @ Broken City
04/04/20 - Saskatoon, SK @ Amigo's Cantina
04/06/20 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
04/07/20 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/24/20 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix
04/25/20 - Luxembourg @ Out of The Crowd Festival
04/27/20 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare & Hounds
04/28/20 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk
04/29/20 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach
04/30/20 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (basement)
05/03/20 - Glasgow, UK @ Slag & Dagger Festival
05/05/20 - Barcelona, ES @ La Nau
05/06/20 - Oviedo, ES @ La Lata de Zinc
05/07/20 - Vigo, ES @ Radar Estudios
05/09/20 - Valencia, ES @ La Pérgola
05/23/20 - London, UK @ All Points East
