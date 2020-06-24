News

All





Hoops Announce New Album, Share New Song “Fall Back” Halo Due Out October 2 via Fat Possum

Photography by Pamela Ayala



Indiana trio Hoops have announced a new album, Halo, and shared a new song from it, “Fall Back.” Halo is due out October 2 via Fat Possum. Check out “Fall Back” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Halo is the band’s sophomore album, the follow-up to their 2017 debut, Routines. Later in 2017 the band announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus to focus on other projects outside of the band. But then last November they returned with the new song “They Say,” which is featured on Halo. “They Say” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Hoops is Drew Auscherman (vox, guitar), Kevin Krauter (vox, bass), and Keagan Beresford (vox, keys, guitar).

“I think we had lost a lot of steam,” says Krauter of their hiatus in a press release. “Hoops wasn’t moving forward organically. It was being dragged along.”

“I had to rediscover why I wanted to be in a band and make songs and perform,” says Beresford. “I had been having a lot of anxiety when I was onstage. I wasn’t even thinking about playing. I was just thinking about getting through the set without falling on my face. It’s crazy to think about all the shows we did where I wasn’t really present.”

After taking a break to focus on other projects, Hoops’ members felt drawn back together as they individually wrote songs that felt well suited to the band’s sound. So after sending songs back and forth to each other they reconvened at Bloomington’s Russian Studio to record Halo.

“This record is a more honest representation of our influences and interests as musicians,” says Auscherman. “We’ve grown a lot in four years, as people and as listeners. We’re starting to sound more like ourselves.”

Read our review of Routines.

Halo Tracklist:

1. Glad You Stayed

2. Fall Back

3. Blind

4. Ride

5. Everyone You Know

6. Heart Never Stops

7. They Say

8. Quiet Games

9. Total Disregard

10. I'm On TV

11. When It Goes

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.