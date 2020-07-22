News

Hoops Share New Song “Glad You Stayed” Halo Due Out October 2 via Fat Possum

Photography by Athena Merry



Indiana trio Hoops are releasing a new album, Halo, on October 2 via Fat Possum. Now they have shared a new from it, “Glad You Stayed.” The band’s Keagan Beresford wrote the song and says it was inspired by the attempted suicide of a friend of the band. “It was the first time I had experienced something like that,” Beresford says in a press release. “It brought a whirlwind of conflicting emotions, but more than anything I was just happy they survived.” Listen to the song below.

Halo is the band’s sophomore album, the follow-up to their 2017 debut, Routines. Later in 2017 the band announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus to focus on other projects outside of the band. But then last November they returned with the new song “They Say,” which is featured on Halo. “They Say” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced Hoops shared another single from it, “The Fall” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). They also later shared a video for “The Fall,” which we never posted but is also below.

Hoops is Drew Auscherman (vox, guitar), Kevin Krauter (vox, bass), and Keagan Beresford (vox, keys, guitar).

“I think we had lost a lot of steam,” says Krauter of their hiatus in a press release. “Hoops wasn’t moving forward organically. It was being dragged along.”

“I had to rediscover why I wanted to be in a band and make songs and perform,” says Beresford. “I had been having a lot of anxiety when I was onstage. I wasn’t even thinking about playing. I was just thinking about getting through the set without falling on my face. It’s crazy to think about all the shows we did where I wasn’t really present.”

After taking a break to focus on other projects, Hoops’ members felt drawn back together as they individually wrote songs that felt well suited to the band’s sound. So after sending songs back and forth to each other they reconvened at Bloomington’s Russian Studio to record Halo.

“This record is a more honest representation of our influences and interests as musicians,” says Auscherman. “We’ve grown a lot in four years, as people and as listeners. We’re starting to sound more like ourselves.”

Read our review of Routines.

