Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021  
Horsegirl Announce 7-Inch Single and Share Video for “Ballroom Dance Scene”

The Band’s Debut 7-Inch Vinyl Release Comes Out April 2 on Sonic Cathedral

Feb 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Chicago-based rock trio Horsegirl have shared a video for their song “Ballroom Dance Scene.” The song will be the A-side on their upcoming debut 7-inch vinyl release, Ballroom Dance Scene b/w Sea Life Sandwich Boy 7", which comes out on April 2 via Sonic Cathedral. Check out the self-directed video for “Ballroom Dance Scene” below, as well as the artwork for the 7-inch.

Horsegirl consists of Penelope Lowenstein and Nora Cheng on guitar/vocals, and Gigi Reece on drums.

