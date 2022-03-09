Horsegirl Announce Debut Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Anti-glory”
Versions of Modern Performance Due Out June 3 via Matador
Mar 09, 2022
Photography by Cheryl Dunn
Chicago-based rock trio Horsegirl have announced the release of their debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, which will be out on June 3 via Matador. In addition to sharing a video for the album’s lead single, “Anti-glory,” they have also announced a tour in support of the album. View the Erin Vassilopoulos-directed video for “Anti-glory” below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.
In a press release, the band state: “We wrote ‘Anti-glory’ almost by accident, while messing around with an old song during rehearsal. The song fell into place immediately, and looking back, we have no idea how we wrote it. As always, this song and album are for Chicago, our friends, our friend’s bands, everyone who can play the guitar, and everyone who can’t play the guitar.”
Versions of Modern Performance was recorded at Electrical Audio in Chicago with producer John Agnello. The band explain: “It’s our debut bare-bones album in a Chicago institution with a producer who we feel really respected what we were trying to do.”
Last year, Horsegirl shared the album track “Billy,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Versions of Modern Performance Digital Tracklist:
1. Anti-glory
2. Beautiful Song
3. Live and Ski
4. Bog Bog 1
5. Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)
6. The Fall of Horsegirl
7. Electrolocation 2
8. Option 8
9. World of Pots and Pans
10. The Guitar Is Dead 3
11. Homage to Birdnoculars
12. Billy
Horsegirl 2022 Tour Dates:
Wed. March 16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - FLOODfest @ Mohawk @ 2:00pm
Wed. March 16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - Roskilde Festival @ Cheer Up Charlie’s @ 10:00pm
Thu. March 17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - SX San Jose @ Hotel San Jose
Thu. March 17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - Gorilla vs. Bear x Luminelle @ Seven Grand @ 11:15pm
Sat. March 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
Sun. March 20 - Washington, DC @ DC9
Tue. March 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
Sun. May 29 - Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
Sun. Jun. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) ^
Fri. Jun. 10 - Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer
Sun. Jun. 12 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby
Thu. Jun. 16 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar
Fri. Jun. 17 - Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label
Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (EARLY SHOW)
Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (LATE SHOW)
Tue. Jun. 21 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)
Wed. Jun. 22 - London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club
Sun. Jun. 26 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
Tue. Jun. 28 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
Wed. Jun. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Monarch
Fri. Jul. 1 - Denmark, DE @ Roskilde Festival 2022
Sat. Jul. 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs
Fri. Jul. 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *
Sat. Jul. 16 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
Sun. Jul. 17 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *
Tue. Jul. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Thu. Jul. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *
Fri. Jul. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *
Sat. Jul. 23 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *
Tue. Jul. 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
Wed. Jul. 27 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *
Fri. Jul. 30 - Sat. Jul. 31 - Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
Tue. Aug. 2 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *
Wed. Aug. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *
Fri. Aug. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *
Sat. Aug. 6 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *
^ w/ Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter
* w/ Dummy
