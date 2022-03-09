News

Horsegirl Announce Debut Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Anti-glory” Versions of Modern Performance Due Out June 3 via Matador

Photography by Cheryl Dunn



Chicago-based rock trio Horsegirl have announced the release of their debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, which will be out on June 3 via Matador. In addition to sharing a video for the album’s lead single, “Anti-glory,” they have also announced a tour in support of the album. View the Erin Vassilopoulos-directed video for “Anti-glory” below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

In a press release, the band state: “We wrote ‘Anti-glory’ almost by accident, while messing around with an old song during rehearsal. The song fell into place immediately, and looking back, we have no idea how we wrote it. As always, this song and album are for Chicago, our friends, our friend’s bands, everyone who can play the guitar, and everyone who can’t play the guitar.”

Versions of Modern Performance was recorded at Electrical Audio in Chicago with producer John Agnello. The band explain: “It’s our debut bare-bones album in a Chicago institution with a producer who we feel really respected what we were trying to do.”

Last year, Horsegirl shared the album track “Billy,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Versions of Modern Performance Digital Tracklist:

1. Anti-glory

2. Beautiful Song

3. Live and Ski

4. Bog Bog 1

5. Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)

6. The Fall of Horsegirl

7. Electrolocation 2

8. Option 8

9. World of Pots and Pans

10. The Guitar Is Dead 3

11. Homage to Birdnoculars

12. Billy

Horsegirl 2022 Tour Dates:

Wed. March 16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - FLOODfest @ Mohawk @ 2:00pm

Wed. March 16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - Roskilde Festival @ Cheer Up Charlie’s @ 10:00pm

Thu. March 17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - SX San Jose @ Hotel San Jose

Thu. March 17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - Gorilla vs. Bear x Luminelle @ Seven Grand @ 11:15pm

Sat. March 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Sun. March 20 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Tue. March 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

Sun. May 29 - Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

Sun. Jun. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) ^

Fri. Jun. 10 - Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer

Sun. Jun. 12 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

Thu. Jun. 16 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar

Fri. Jun. 17 - Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label

Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (EARLY SHOW)

Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (LATE SHOW)

Tue. Jun. 21 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

Wed. Jun. 22 - London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club

Sun. Jun. 26 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

Tue. Jun. 28 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Wed. Jun. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Monarch

Fri. Jul. 1 - Denmark, DE @ Roskilde Festival 2022

Sat. Jul. 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs

Fri. Jul. 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

Sat. Jul. 16 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

Sun. Jul. 17 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

Tue. Jul. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Thu. Jul. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Tue. Jul. 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. Jul. 27 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

Fri. Jul. 30 - Sat. Jul. 31 - Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

Tue. Aug. 2 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *

^ w/ Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter

* w/ Dummy

