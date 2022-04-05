News

Horsegirl Share Overhead Projector Lyric Video for New Song “World of Pots and Pans” Versions of Modern Performance Due Out June 3 via Matador

Photography by Cheryl Dunn



Chicago-based rock trio Horsegirl are releasing their debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, on June 3 via Matador. Now they have shared a new single from it, “World of Pots and Pans,” via a lyric video that features the band presenting the lyrics on an overhead projector. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Horsegirl is Penelope Lowenstein (guitar, vocals), Nora Cheng (guitar, vocals), and Gigi Reece (drums).

The band collectively had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘​​World of Pots and Pans’ is the first love song Horsegirl has ever written—or the closest thing to it. We wrote it in Penelope’s basement while preparing to leave for our first ever tour. The lyrics, inspired by the misinterpretation of a Television Personalities lyric, imagine a (possibly unrequited) romance unfolding through references to Tall Dwarfs, Belle & Sebastian, and The Pastels.

“We made the lyric video in a couple hours. The three of us had a fully formed vision of what it should look like and were able to quickly execute the real-time ‘animation’ in only two takes. It feels special to showcase our creative chemistry, and Nora was able to finally carry out her childhood dreams of making an OK Go (ish) type video.”

Last year, Horsegirl shared the album track “Billy,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in March, Horsegirl shared its next single, “Anti-glory,” via a video for it. “Anti-glory” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Versions of Modern Performance was recorded at Electrical Audio in Chicago with producer John Agnello. The band explained in a previous press release: “It’s our debut bare-bones album in a Chicago institution with a producer who we feel really respected what we were trying to do.”

Horsegirl 2022 Tour Dates:

Sun. May 29 - Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

Sun. Jun. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) ^

Fri. Jun. 10 - Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer

Sun. Jun. 12 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

Thu. Jun. 16 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar

Fri. Jun. 17 - Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label

Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (EARLY SHOW) - SOLD OUT

Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (LATE SHOW) - SOLD OUT

Tue. Jun. 21 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

Wed. Jun. 22 - London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club - SOLD OUT

Sun. Jun. 26 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

Tue. Jun. 28 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Wed. Jun. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Monarch

Fri. Jul. 1 - Denmark, DE @ Roskilde Festival 2022

Sat. Jul. 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs

Fri. Jul. 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

Sat. Jul. 16 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

Sun. Jul. 17 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

Tue. Jul. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Thu. Jul. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Tue. Jul. 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. Jul. 27 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

Fri. Jul. 30 - Sat. Jul. 31 - Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

Sat. July 31 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Music Festival

Tue. Aug. 2 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *

Wed. Aug. 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *



^ w/ Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter

* w/ Dummy

