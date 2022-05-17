News

All





Horsegirl Share Video for New Song “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)” Versions of Modern Performance Due Out June 3 via Matador

Photography by Cheryl Dunn



Chicago-based rock trio Horsegirl are releasing their debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, on June 3 via Matador. Now they have shared a new single from it, “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty),” via a video that features the band performing the song in an elementary school theater. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Horsegirl is Penelope Lowenstein (guitar, vocals), Nora Cheng (guitar, vocals), and Gigi Reece (drums). The video was filmed at the elementary school Lowenstein attended.

The band collectively had this to say about the new song in a press release: “The three of us filmed the ‘Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)’ video over one day in Penelope’s elementary school. The video provides a small look into our Chicago youth scene—it includes members of bands like Lifeguard, Friko, Dwaal Troupe, and Post Office Winter all grouped into oddball bands with weird gimmicks. We always have the best time making our videos with our friends in spaces we feel connected to. All of our friends showed up with various assortments of clothing and props, like wooden spoons, a bowling shirt collection, and an accordion. We wanted to harness the strangeness of everything that was brought to us, and wanted to showcase all of the people and bands that mean so much to us.”

Last year, Horsegirl shared the album track “Billy,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in March, Horsegirl shared its next single, “Anti-glory,” via a video for it. “Anti-glory” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then in April the band shared the album’s “World of Pots and Pans,” via a lyric video that features the band presenting the lyrics on an overhead projector. “World of Pots and Pans” was once again one of our Songs of the Week.

Versions of Modern Performance was recorded at Electrical Audio in Chicago with producer John Agnello. The band explained in a previous press release: “It’s our debut bare-bones album in a Chicago institution with a producer who we feel really respected what we were trying to do.”

Horsegirl 2022 Tour Dates:

Sun. May 29 - Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

Sun. Jun. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) ^

Fri. Jun. 10 - Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer

Sun. Jun. 12 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

Thu. Jun. 16 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar

Fri. Jun. 17 - Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label

Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (EARLY SHOW) - SOLD OUT

Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (LATE SHOW) - SOLD OUT

Tue. Jun. 21 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

Wed. Jun. 22 - London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club - SOLD OUT

Thu. Jun 23 - London, UK @ The Dome

Sun. Jun. 26 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

Tue. Jun. 28 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Wed. Jun. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Monarch

Fri. Jul. 1 - Denmark, DE @ Roskilde Festival 2022

Sat. Jul. 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs

Fri. Jul. 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

Sat. Jul. 16 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

Sun. Jul. 17 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

Tue. Jul. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Thu. Jul. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Tue. Jul. 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. Jul. 27 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

Thu. July 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

Fri. Jul. 30 - Sat. Jul. 31 - Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

Sat. July 31 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Music Festival

Tue. Aug. 2 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *

Wed. Aug. 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *



^ w/ Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter

* w/ Dummy

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.