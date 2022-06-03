News

Horsegirl – Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Rave Review of It Versions of Modern Performance Out Now via Matador

Photography by Cheryl Dunn



Chicago-based rock trio Horsegirl have released their debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, today via Matador. Now that the album is out you can stream it here and also read our rave review of it. Stream it below and read the review, which we posted yesterday, here. Also below are the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Our writer Mark Moody writes in his review: “Horsegirl’s debut album more than delivers on the promise of the trio’s early singles, which sound more like rough sketches in comparison to Versions of Modern Performance’s fleshed out sound. The formula of Penelope Lowenstein and Nora Cheng’s shared duties on vocals and guitar along with Gigi Reece’s insistent beat is a winning one. And adding equal helpings of fuzzed-out noise alongside foolproof melodies ups the ante further. A flair for oblique, but interesting, lines and wordless harmonies in all the right places cements Horsegirl’s approach as one that gives them an edge over the hordes of fledgling bands out there.” Read the full review here.

Horsegirl is Penelope Lowenstein (guitar, vocals), Nora Cheng (guitar, vocals), and Gigi Reece (drums). Last year, Horsegirl shared the album track “Billy,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in March, Horsegirl shared its next single, “Anti-glory,” via a video for it. “Anti-glory” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then in April the band shared the album’s “World of Pots and Pans,” via a lyric video that features the band presenting the lyrics on an overhead projector. “World of Pots and Pans” was once again one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty),” via a video that features the band performing the song in an elementary school theater. The single also landed on Songs of the Week.

Versions of Modern Performance was recorded at Electrical Audio in Chicago with producer John Agnello. The band explained in a previous press release: “It’s our debut bare-bones album in a Chicago institution with a producer who we feel really respected what we were trying to do.”

Horsegirl 2022 Tour Dates:

Sun. Jun. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) ^

Fri. Jun. 10 - Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer

Sun. Jun. 12 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

Thu. Jun. 16 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar

Fri. Jun. 17 - Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label

Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (EARLY SHOW) - SOLD OUT

Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (LATE SHOW) - SOLD OUT

Tue. Jun. 21 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

Wed. Jun. 22 - London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club - SOLD OUT

Thu. Jun 23 - London, UK @ The Dome

Sun. Jun. 26 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

Tue. Jun. 28 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Wed. Jun. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Monarch

Fri. Jul. 1 - Denmark, DE @ Roskilde Festival 2022

Sat. Jul. 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs

Fri. Jul. 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

Sat. Jul. 16 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

Sun. Jul. 17 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

Tue. Jul. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Thu. Jul. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Tue. Jul. 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. Jul. 27 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

Thu. July 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

Fri. Jul. 30 - Sat. Jul. 31 - Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

Sat. July 31 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Music Festival

Tue. Aug. 2 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *

Wed. Aug. 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *



^ w/ Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter

* w/ Dummy

